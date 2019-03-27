Wendy

Nau

0ur dear mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of her sweet Jamie on the evening of March 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 6:00 in the evening at her church: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 112 Randolph St. in Melba. A sunset grave dedication will follow. The family will receive visitors for a viewing at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa on Thursday, March 28 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com

Wendy was born on June 20, 1957, to Jack and Carla Grant. She graduated from Nampa High School in 1975. Although she spent most of her life living in the Nampa and Meridian/Star areas, Melba was her home. She spent her summers as a child on her Grandpa and Grandma Hughes' farm on Glendale Road and that is where her heart always remained. She and Dad eventually settled in Melba, where they have resided for the past 13 years. Melba is more than just a town. It is a community. Her community. It is a family. Her family. Two years ago, her two eldest daughters moved to Melba, joining their youngest sister, so that all of her K-12 grandkids attended Melba schools. She was delighted!

Of course she attended every sporting event that she could, traveling from Bogus Basin to Adrian, Oregon, and everywhere in between. But she didn't just limit herself to the events of her grandkids. She could be found cheering on her grandkids' friends and also kids from her church. She would literally leave one event planning for the next. She cherished this community and the friends and fellowship that she found here. In light of her love and dedication to the kids and families of this community, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Melba Athletics, 6870 Stokes Ave., Melba, ID 83641. She would have loved that.

Wendy led the fullest and richest life. When she wasn't at a sporting event or a rodeo or a church function or a David Archuleta concert, she could be found needle pointing, quilting, sewing, cheering on her Boise State Broncos, and thrift shopping (or what she preferred to call "antiquing"). She adored her animals and her chickens and miniature horses. She loved going to their cabin in Donnelly. She worked at the LDS Temple in Boise on Tuesdays and being there was the highlight of her week. She was always so fun and festive, truly the life of any party. If she knew you, you were her friend. The world just won't be the same without her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Howard; daughters: Nanci (Jesse) Carlton; Tami (Stephen) Brill; Tina (Justin) Burdick; son Brydon (Angie) Nau; brother Stephen Grant; sisters-in-spirit Shannon Casper and Larie Horsley; grandkids Taylorann, Bailey, Austin, Luke, Oaklee, Jack, Will, Cameron, Remington, Tristan, and Trevor. She is also survived by her sweet dog Gracie, whom she loved like a child.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her baby brother Jack; granddaughter Paisley; and sons Andy and Jamie Nau.

Rest peacefully, sweet mother. Your work here is done. Soar with your angels.