Wesley H Loveland
June 14, 1931-September 4, 2019
Wesley H Loveland, 88, of Boise, passed away peacefully in his home and surrounded by his family on September 4th, 2019. He was born June 14, 1931 on a farm in Nampa, the seventh child of William Carman and Gladys Emily Evans Loveland. He attended school at Franklin and graduated from Boise High School in 1949. He enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War and served in the Philippines, Japan, and Wyoming. He married his eternal companion, Gayle Dalton, in 1955 in Boise. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Wes attended Boise Junior College and Idaho State University, achieving a Bachelor's degree in Business and Education. He taught several subjects at junior highs and high schools in Gooding, Eagle, and Boise, and worked as the business manager at Capital High School when it opened in 1965. He later became an assistant principal at Capital. During the summers, he taught driver education. He attended Utah State University and the College of Idaho for his Master's degree, and earned a fifth year Administrators Certificate from the University of Idaho. He was the principal at East Junior High in Boise from 1974-1988, then at West Junior High until he retired in 1990. After retirement, he worked as a crop adjuster, then shuttled cars for Avis.
Wes loved people. He made friends wherever he went. It was important to him to keep track of those friends and as much of his extended family as he could. He had a core group of high school friends (the 49ers) that he met with frequently through the years, as well as friends from church and his various jobs. In later years he met almost daily for a "pop break" at Burger King with a group of Avis drivers. He regularly called old Air Force buddies who were spread across the country. Anyone who went anywhere with Wes, no matter how far off the beaten path, could count on him meeting up with someone he knew.
Wes was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings throughout the years. He and Gayle became the unofficial door greeters every Sunday in their ward. He especially loved the youth and had a gift of connecting with them.
Wes had strong opinions and didn't mind sharing them. He loved to hear singers performing hymns and oldies from his youth. His favorite meal was a double cheeseburger, a side salad, two apple pies, and a senior drink from the Loveland Steakhouse (more commonly known to the general public as McDonald's). He enjoyed being with family, going for drives, going camping, fishing, playing golf, and playing cards with grandkids (which he often lost spectacularly). He liked working on projects, especially if he was teaching one of his grandkids how to do something. He loved talking with people. He quietly helped many, many people when they needed a boost.
Wes is missed by his wife, Gayle, five children: Sue (Doug) Wells, Sandy McCarty, Mark (Marilyn) Loveland, Stephanie (Mike) Adolf, Lori (Ryan) Cook; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Darlene (Charles) Greathouse; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, and a son, Douglas Wesley Loveland.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and family that visited and served Wes during his last days.
Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 3555 S. Cole Rd., Boise, on Saturday, September 7, at 11:00 AM. Viewing at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on September 9.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 6, 2019