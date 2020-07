Whitney Koure Kirkeby Joyner, 22, passed away on July 14, 2020 at her home in Meridian Idaho. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 PM at the Liberty Park in Nampa. Whitney requested that everyone wear bright colors, her favorite flower colors are pink, white and orange. Whitney's family appreciates all the love and support through this difficult time. An online guest book and the complete obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com