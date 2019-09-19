|
|
Stirling, Wilbur W., 85, of Idaho City, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at a local hospital of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1133 N. Park Lane, Eagle, Idaho, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45am before the service. Interment will follow at 1:00pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 19, 2019