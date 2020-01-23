|
|
Wilfred Lee Fox
July 02, 1924-January 18, 2020
Wilfred L. Fox was taken home to his Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Wilfred was residing with his wife Maxine at the Salubria Center in Cambridge, Idaho. Wilfred was born in Lyons, Oregon, July 02, 1924, the son of the late Jess and Gladys Fox.
Wilfred moved to Midvale, Idaho with his parents in 1930, where the family farmed in the valley. Wilfred attended Midvale High School, walking two miles to school each day, uphill both ways, as he liked to joke. Wilfred worked on the farm for a year after high school, and then joined the service in June of 1944. During the war, he served in the Army 77th Infantry Division,
and participated in securing the Philippine Islands and the invasion of the island of Okinawa, Japan, where he was wounded. Following recovery from his wounds, he served in the occupation of Japan at Okaiddo for six months. He earned the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service and was discharged in May of 1946.
His military service was a significant chapter in his life. With encouragement and help from friends and family he wrote the story of his military service, which remains one of the family's greatest treasures. Wilfred and wife Maxine were able to visit the World War II Memorial in Washington with son Bruce and wife Barbara. It was a very touching time with many stories shared that will remain lasting memories.
Wilfred returned to Midvale and worked as school bus driver and operated the Midvale Grain Mill for several years. He married Maxine Gaertner on April 14, 1951. The couple lived in town for several years, during which time daughter Renee was born in 1952, son Bruce was born in 1954, and daughter Julie was born 1957. They moved out to the family farm in 1955 and purchased the farm in 1963. Son Doug was born in 1965. They operated the family farm until
1989, selling off the farm acreage but keeping the original farmhouse and several acres where they lived until June of 2018. Wilfred always bragged that the best crop he ever raised were his four children. Wilfred was active in some 25 community organizations with the most noteworthy being the local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization where he encouraged and facilitated many veterans to enroll in the Veterans Affairs for medical care. He was a member of the last selective service board in Washington County. Wilfred became a member of the Midvale Community Baptist church in 1977, serving in numerous deacon or trustee positions.
Wilfred was preceded in death by parents Jess and Gladys Fox, in-laws Adolf and Gladys Gaertner, brother Harvey Fox, brother Mike Fox and wife Janet Yaeger Fox, and sister Margie Fox Acevedo. While being the oldest of the children, he was the last to pass. He is survived by his wife Maxine, brother in law Frank Acevedo, daughter Renee and husband John Keithley, son Bruce and wife Barbara Fox, daughter Julie and husband Mike Shockey, and son Doug and wife Heidi Fox. He is survived by six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with the 14th on the way.
Gravesides services will be held Friday, January 24th , at 2 p.m., at Eastside Cemetery in Midvale, Idaho. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 19th , at 11 a.m., at the Midvale High School auditorium, followed by a luncheon in the multi-purpose room.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midvale Community Baptist Church or the Cambridge-Midvale Senior Citizen Center.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 23, 2020