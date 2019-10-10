|
Willard Roy Oliver
Jan 6 1932 - Sept 02, 2019
Willard (Bill) Oliver passed away on Sept 2, 2019 from effects of Parkinson's while residing in Boise, ID.
Bill was born in Denver Colorado on Jan 6, 1932 to Elaine Kinney Oliver and Roger Gibson. He was later adopted by James "Roy" Oliver. Bill was preceded in death by his wife LaRetta of 43 years and his stepson Michael Herbert.
Bill attended school in Denver, CO. and Blackfoot ID. As a young man he excelled in baseball going on to pitch in a minor baseball league until he was called up to serve in the Korean war. He later became a professional baseball umpire and a promoter of baseball in the Boise area.
Bill served in the military for a combined 38 years first in the Air Force, then the Air National Guard and later as an Army Trainer at Gowen field in Boise.
Bill earned a degree in Civil Engineering, was a licensed pilot, and a gifted salesman and a business entrepreneur. Bill loved camping, fishing, golfing, and helping the under privileged. Bill was a story teller and could make a room laugh at a moment's notice. One couldn't go anywhere where Bill did not know someone and had a story to tell.
Bill was a faithful husband to LaRetta and step father to her two boys (Lance and Brett) by always attending their ball games even if it meant traveling across the state to be there on time. He was faithful to serve LaRetta to the end as she suffered from extreme dementia in her later years.
In the latter part of his life, Bill began to attend church at Cole Community Church where the gospel of Jesus Christ was taught. Eventually he committed his life to Christ and looked forward to regular fellowship (and cookies!) and the teaching of the Bible. Bill was far from perfect and would be the first to tell you of his life regrets. In the end, he found solace in the forgiveness found in Christ alone and looked forward to Heaven.
Bill is survived by his children; Peggy (Terry) Jensen, Layne (Teri) Oliver, Tanya (Randy) Talbot, Elaine (John) Strong, Amy (Robert) Oliver and his stepchildren; Sharon Herbert, Lance (Heidi) LaShelle and Brett (Roberta) LaShelle and many grand and great-grandchildren.
Bill lived a full and purposeful life and he will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held Friday October 11th @ 11:30 AM at Cole Community Church. A light lunch will follow. You are invited to celebrate his life and faith.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019