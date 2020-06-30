Reese, William "Bill", 93, of Boise, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at a local care center of natural causes. Family are inviting all to attend a visitation on Wednesday, July 1, between 6:00-8:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. A private family funeral will be held Thursday, July 2, 10:00am, at the same location. Due to Co-Vid concerns and limitations, the funeral will be livestreamed at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/William-Reese.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 30, 2020.