William "Bill" Bryan Blackwood

William "Bill" Bryan Blackwood, age 77, departed this earth on Sunday, May 31st, 2020. He passed peacefully at his daughter's home in Boise, surrounded by his family during an early morning rain.

Bill was born 9/28/42 in Grand Coulee, WA., to William and Violet Blackwood. He grew up in Stibnite and Boise, Idaho with his 3 siblings Barbara, Carol, and James. He loved to work hard, always the first to get to work without complaint.

In 1960, following a "Fender bender" in which a local Judge's daughter was a passenger in Bill's car, it was decided by the Judge that he would become a Marine. During his enlistment, He traveled through East Asia and was based in Okinawa. Ultimately stationed at the Yellow Water Marine Barracks at Cecil Field Naval Air Base just outside Jacksonville, FL. Where he met his southern bride Vivian "Gwen" Keene.

On September 21st, 1963, after two months of courtship, Bill and Gwen were wed in Florida. He told her, "I don't love you yet, but I'm pretty sure I will". Shortly after their marriage, Bill brought his bride home to his Idaho family. In 1967 they adopted a son, Mitchell and in 1970 adopted a daughter, Tannya.

Bill loved to "Tinker" and fix things. He leveraged this love and skill into a 41 year career with the Albertson's ice cream plant where he served as the lead maintenance technician. When he wasn't working you could find him under the hood of a car. He loved building and racing cars at the speedway.

As a father, he spent time with his family racing, elk hunting, camping, fishing, and cutting wood. He was a patient, reserved father, and provided a great example. Through his own work ethic, he modeled the benefits of doing something the right way. Through care and love Bill showed his commitment to his wife and kids. He was their go to, their hero, their Dad.

As a spouse, there was never a more devoted and dependable husband. They were always together, doing things like bowling, fishing and gardening. He never stopped courting her. He was Gwen's strength, her light, and her rock and he never let her down. Bill stood by her side through all the ups and downs that come with marriage and in 2018, he held her hand through their most difficult journey together as he cared for her in their home as she battled Alzheimer's disease until her passing. They were married 56 years when Gwen passed away in December of 2019. Right to the end, they were inseparable.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, James Blackwood. He is survived by his sisters Barbara Cooley and Carol Loux (husband Don), son Mitch Blackwood (wife Teresa), daughter Tannya Cluff (husband Curtis), grandchildren Logan Blackwood, Braden Blackwood, Libby Blackwood, Lainey Blackwood and Chloe Cluff, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday June 11th, at 11:30 am at the True Hope Church, 4709 W State Street, Boise, ID. Entombment to follow at 1:00 pm at the Idaho Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, ID. Reception to follow at Stephen C. Guerber Park, 2200 Hill Rd, Eagle, ID. The family encourages attendees to bring their classic cars as a tribute to Bill and a potluck dish for the reception.



