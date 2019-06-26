William Bonnie Campbell

1933-2019

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, William Bonnie Campbell was called to his eternal home on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born on January 7, 1933 to Bonnie and Paula Campbell of Salida, Colorado, he grew up in the Colorado mountains alongside one brother, Robert, who predeceased him. After graduating from Salida HS in 1951, he pursued a Petroleum Engineering degree at the School of Mines where he met his wife, Jean Oechsli. They were married for nearly 50 years and had five children and 14 grandchildren. Bill's career as an Engineer and Project Manager provided the opportunity for he and Jean to travel the world together prior to her death. In 2005 he married his wife of 14 years, Shirley Barnard, and moved to Boise, Idaho. Ever the planner and adventurer, Bill arranged for the wedding ceremony to be celebrated in Rome. Bill was a member of St. Mark's parish and served as an usher and communion minister with his trademark zeal for hospitality, humor, and thoughtfulness. In his later years he enjoyed watching and feeding local birds with his numerous bird feeders. Lovingly remembered as Bill or Papa, he ended his earthly journey in Hot Springs Village nearest to the residence of his eldest daughter, Kim and her family. While living in Arkansas he became a Great Papa welcoming great grandson, Austin Matthew, followed by two baby girls earlier this year, Olivia Jean and Addison SeDell. Bill is survived by his loving wife Shirley, his five children, William Campbell Jr. (Kristin), Kimberly Claassen (Murray), Robert Campbell (Joyce), Kerry Buhler (John) and Jennifer Lage (Mike), 14 grandchildren, three great grandchildren as well as Shirley's three children and their families. He was a kind, generous man with a golden heart who loved deeply. Our lives were touched and will never be the same again without Papa and Bill. A funeral service will be held in Salida, Colorado in the near future. A memorial donation may be made to Catholic Charities at catholiccharitiesusa.org or The Audubon Society at Audubon.org. Additional tribute and remembrance for Bill may be found at www.cedarvalefuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary