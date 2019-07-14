William Ralph Cooper

1939-2019

William Ralph Cooper of Meridian, Idaho, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019.

Born February 17, 1939, in Nyssa, Oregon, Bill Served in the Coast Guard from 1957 to 1961. In 1961, Bill moved to California and worked as a mold maker for Owens Illinois Glass Company. In 1987, he went back to school to become a heating and air conditioning mechanic. He retired in 2004.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Josephine Cooper of Meridian, ID. His three children, Kelli Hoffman (Harry) of Sonora, CA; Jeannie Johnson (Brian) of McMinnville, OR; Scott Cooper (Stacy) of Eagle, ID. His siblings, Ron Cooper (Nina) of Alameda, CA; Linda Watkins (Bob) of Wilder, ID; Carol Penner (Bob) of Caldwell, ID. His grandchildren, Jesse Johnson of McMinnville, OR; J.P. Valenzuela of Fremont, CA; Jamie Valenzuela of McMinnville, OR; Deserae Garot of San Mateo, CA; Kelsey Cooper of Eagle, ID. His great-grandchild, Jairon Johnson of McMinnville, OR.

Bill was a loving, caring husband and father who was always happy and had a great sense of humor. He was known for his amazing hugs and stories! He loved his family and his wife's apple pie!

A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. He will be greatly missed.

Please visit William's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 14, 2019