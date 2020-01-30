|
|
William L (Wild Bill) Crookham
March 4, 1933 - January 20, 2020
I was born March 4, 1933 in Caldwell, Idaho to George Lenox Crookham III (a native of Nebraska) and Bernice Robinson Crookham (a native of Missouri). Some two years later, on May 8, 1935, my sister was born, Judith Lynn Crookham.
I graduated from Caldwell High School in 1951 and spent two years as a Vandal in Moscow, Idaho. After two years of military service, I used the GI bill to attend schools in Utah, Colorado and the University of Oslo in Norway. It was in Norway where I met Berit Guthus of Stange Norway. I did some sports reporting in Colorado until I was called home by my father. I served in the Idaho Legislature for four years in mid-century.
I have had four great joys in my life: the first being my marriage to Berit Guthus on April 10, 1958.
The second joy, with the help of Berit, was the blessing of raising three stalwart children: Kristi Bernice, Mary Ann and George William, and the joy of nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The third joy was stewarding Crookham Company for some 35 years and providing good paying jobs for good people and, eventually, comfortable retirements.
And the fourth joy, was the honor of having a close cadre of friends – John Shoun and Harvey Hoff from high school and college, Arne Sampe, Dick Dorsey, Rich Myers and Dick Killgore from the military, Don Farlinger, Dick Jones, Ron Rosencrantz and Ward Stone from the work years and from the prevailing years, Paul Kaye, Barbi Robison, Jim Thomas, Dick Symms and especially, Bob Collins. So Precious.
-written by Bill Crookham in April of 2017
It was Bill's wish to have a sweet corn feast to celebrate those around him. Please join us on August 8, 2020 in Caldwell Idaho. Details to follow or visit Bill Crookham's Sweet Corn Feast Facebook page.
Please consider donating to the Caldwell YMCA in lieu of flowers.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 30, 2020