William John Deasy
1937 ~ 2020
William John Deasy (Bill) passed away peacefully in his own home with his beloved wife Carol Ellyn (Lemons) Deasy by his side on January 7, 2020, at the age of 82. He was the son of Jeremiah Deasy and Margaret Quinn and is survived by his son Cameron Michael Deasy, his daughter Kimberly Lynn O'Brien, his grandsons Cameron and Liam O'Brien, and his siblings Peggy Wysock, Daniel Deasy, and Patricia Deasy.
Bill was a native of the Bronx, New York, and raised in an Irish Catholic home. For his initial education, he attended St. Joseph's Grammar School, the Irish Christian Brothers, and Cardinal Hayes High School. He then graduated from Cooper Union with a degree in civil engineering and the University of Washington School of Law with a Juris Doctor.
Following his service in the United States Marine Corps, Bill married his adored and greatly loved wife, Carol. They met in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and later married in Seattle, Washington.
While attending law school at night, Bill worked as a civil engineer. He worked on many area projects including the Seattle Center Monorail. Following graduation, he joined Morrison Knudsen Corporation in Boise, Idaho, which was recognized as one of the premier engineering and construction firms performing the largest civil and industrial construction and development projects both nationally and internationally. After serving in a number of mining, construction, manufacturing, and shipbuilding roles, Bill was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in 1985. Having spent over 20 years at Morrison Knudsen, the company and its employees would always remain deeply close and personal to his heart.
In 1990, Bill and Carol relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana, where Bill joined T.L. James & Company, Inc. At that time, T.L. James was one of the larger privately held diversified construction companies, with activities in infrastructure, construction, marine dredging, industrial construction, and timber. Bill served as the President and Chief Executive Officer, transitioning later to Chairman of the Board.
Apart from his professional activities, Bill served on a variety of boards in both a director and advisory capacity. These included, among others, The Sundt Companies, Inc., West One Bancorp, Flatiron Construction Co., Inc., Green International, Inc., and Export Import Bank of U.S. He also participated on various education and community boards, including Loyola University, Boise State University, the University of Idaho, St. Luke's Medical Center, and the Boise Art Museum.
Over the course of more than fifty years together, Bill and Carol were extremely fortunate to have had so many special friendships. Bill was deeply fond of his friends, particularly the long relationships that he cultivated in Idaho. Even now in our grief, those cherished friends continue to provide support and affection for which we are deeply grateful.
The family would like to give special thanks to Tim and Jodi Gallegos of Exceptional Caregivers and all of the caregivers who worked there. Bill was immensely fortunate to receive such tender and attentive care during the later years of his life. Special thanks also goes to Richard Hackborn and Lance Bosflug, who will honor Bill during the funeral reception.
There will be an open casket viewing from 10:00 to 11:30am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, followed by a lunch reception at the Arid Club, 1137 W. River St., Boise, from 12:00 to 2:00pm.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 11, 2020