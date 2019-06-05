Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for William Pile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edison Pile


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Edison Pile Obituary
William Edison Pile
10/22/1933 to 5/26/2019
William E. Pile, age 85, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Bill was born to Edison and R. Lucille (Tyree) Pile, fourth of nine children. They, along with his wife, Wilma (Navigato) Pile, one older sister, four younger brothers and youngest sister preceded him in death.
Bill served his country for 20 years in the United States Marine Corps, seeing combat in Korea and Vietnam as well as serving in Japan and various bases across the United States. He and Wilma settled in Turlock, California in 1976 where he worked for the City of Turlock. He was a member of Monte Vista Chapel and was a long-time supporter of Turlock Christian Schools. He loved working with wood so created The Wood Pile, a successful small business where he built wooden games and toys to sell at local arts and crafts fairs. Bill and Wilma retired to Meridian, Idaho in 2006.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Kenneth) Perry of Surprise, AZ; son Jeffery (Dawn) Pile of Meridian, Idaho; grandchildren, Max Perry, Julia Perry, Nathan (Nicole) Pile, David Pile, and Emily Pile; older sisters Helen Melzer of Danville, IN and Eileen Hoffman of Taylorville, IL along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now