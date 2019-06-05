William Edison Pile

10/22/1933 to 5/26/2019

William E. Pile, age 85, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Bill was born to Edison and R. Lucille (Tyree) Pile, fourth of nine children. They, along with his wife, Wilma (Navigato) Pile, one older sister, four younger brothers and youngest sister preceded him in death.

Bill served his country for 20 years in the United States Marine Corps, seeing combat in Korea and Vietnam as well as serving in Japan and various bases across the United States. He and Wilma settled in Turlock, California in 1976 where he worked for the City of Turlock. He was a member of Monte Vista Chapel and was a long-time supporter of Turlock Christian Schools. He loved working with wood so created The Wood Pile, a successful small business where he built wooden games and toys to sell at local arts and crafts fairs. Bill and Wilma retired to Meridian, Idaho in 2006.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Kenneth) Perry of Surprise, AZ; son Jeffery (Dawn) Pile of Meridian, Idaho; grandchildren, Max Perry, Julia Perry, Nathan (Nicole) Pile, David Pile, and Emily Pile; older sisters Helen Melzer of Danville, IN and Eileen Hoffman of Taylorville, IL along with many nieces and nephews. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary