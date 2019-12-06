Home

Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Paramount Latter-day Saint Chapel
5501 N. Meridian Rd.
Meridian, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Paramount Latter-day Saint Chapel
5501 N. Meridian Rd.
Meridian, ID
View Map
William Edward "Ted" Burton, 83, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Veranda Senior Living Community in Meridian, ID following a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 60 years, Joleen (Kelly) Burton; his children Christopher (Marcia), Mark (Miriam), Kathy Moss (Mike), Kevin (Jenny), Mary Lewis (Rob), Becky Bastian (Mark), and Matthew; 28 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many close friends.
Born in Provo, UT and raised in Sugar House, UT, the son of Edward Boyd Burton and Annie June (Ross) Burton, he was a long time resident of the Boise, ID area.
In his early years, Ted loved spending time with his siblings, especially his sister, Lois. He was always a hard worker, taking jobs at an early age such as mowing lawns and later working in the grocery and sales industries. He also loved serving in his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After graduating from South High, he attended the University of Utah, graduating with an Associate's degree in Marketing and Business Management. He also served his country in the National Guard for 8 years.
He met his wife, Joleen, in 1956 while she was working as a "soda jerk" at a local drug store. Just two days after they started dating they knew they were in love. After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Sweden, Ted returned home and married Joleen on July 3, 1959.
An avid outdoorsman and fisherman, Ted loved camping with his family at Redfish Lake in Stanley, ID and fishing any time he got the chance. His largest fish was 6 pounds.
Condolences may be made at www.bowmanfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
