William Edwin Wimmer
1936 - 2020
WIMMER, William, Edwin (ED) age 83, passed peacefully on May 22, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. Born in Gooding Idaho, Ed graduated from Gooding High School. Ed would meet Nancy, his wife to be, during their first years at Idaho State University. They married in 1960 and had 3 children: Gary, Tresa and Michael. They moved to Boise in 1968 where Ed was a Grant Manager for the State of Idaho, Office on Aging. Ed retired from the Army Reserves with the rank of Command Sergeant Major in 1996 following 43 years of service. As an active member of the EL KORAH Temple, Ed held the post of Director and further, was a member in the Royal Order of Jesters, during his 20 dedicated years as a Shriner. Ed's hobbies included golfing with "his buddies", planning a private 'Duffers' golf tournament every fall, playing the piano, attending BSU football games with his youngest son, Michael, and having fun with his grandchildren, teaching them to drive the golf cart. Ed is survived by his wife Nancy, three children and seven grandchildren who he talked about every chance he had. Ed's gentle nature, warm demeanor and smooth, intentional words earned him the nickname "Easy Ed." Ed was loved by many and his quiet strength will be missed. Memorial services have yet to be confirmed but will be announced and posted on the Cloverdale Funeral Home web site in the near future. www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Ed's favorite charity, the Shriners Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org


Published in Idaho Statesman on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
