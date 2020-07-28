William Finley Pearce
William Finley Pearce finished his mortal ministry on July 24, 2020, at home in Meridian Idaho, surrounded by family.
The oldest of seven children, Bill was born February 24, 1938 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 1950 the family settled in Compton, California, where Bill attended high school. He was active in drama and choir, and enjoyed studying physics. The Pearce family was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and it was at an MIA activity in the Compton ward that Bill met the love of his life, Carla Jean Myers. Bill was immediately smitten, and was not shy about letting her know! The young couple was married on June 26, 1956, just a few weeks after Bill graduated from high school. They were sealed for time and all eternity on September 26, 1965, in the Los Angeles LDS temple. They raised their children in Ontario, California, and moved to Meridian, Idaho in 2005.
Bill worked many jobs, but he will be remembered by many as a long-haul truck driver. He loved finding ways to visit family members and friends while out on the road. In 1997, he was awarded his company's Driver of the Year award.
Bill loved to travel, and took his family all over the western United States to camp, hike, water and snow ski. He played tennis and golf with Carla, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events and other activities. Bill has left a legacy of service, accepting many positions and responsibilities in whatever ward he lived in.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Finley Carlyle Pearce and Orba Moselle (Eldredge); two brothers: Gerald Lee Pearce and David Pearce, and son, Dale Allen Pearce. He is survived by wife, Carla Jean (Myers) Pearce; sons: Daniel Myers (Kathy) Pearce, David William (Loretta) Pearce, Drew Lee (Laura) Pearce; daughters: Julie (Guy) Abrahamson and Holly (Fred) Gonzales; siblings Richard (Lorna) Pearce, Ronald (MaryLou) Pearce, MaryLynn (Edd) Jones, Michele (Chris) Sexton; sister in law, Lynette (Larsen) Pearce; plus 19 grandchildren and 21 (plus one on the way!) great grandchildren.
Bill loved his family and his Savior, and frequently took the time to share his testimony of his Heavenly Father's love. That deep, abiding faith guided him during his time on this earth, and we are grateful to think of the loving reunions he can now enjoy.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M.on Wednesday, July 29th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1560 N Ten Mile Road, Meridian, Idaho. A viewing will be held there in the Relief Society room from 9:45-10:45 that morning.
