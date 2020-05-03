William (Bill) Gibbens
Bill Gibbens age 81, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Bill was born in Caldwell, Idaho to Clarence and Marguerite Gibbens. Bill grew up in Nampa, Idaho graduating from Nampa High School where he played football, basketball, baseball and was very active with his high school organizations, including student body vice president. Bill married his high school sweetheart Louise White on August 28, 1960. Bill furthered his education and obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Idaho State University in 1964 and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa.
Because of his love for kids, Bill chose a career in recreation. His first day of his new job in Weiser, Idaho included the birth of his first daughter. Bill and his family moved to Longview in 1966 to become the first year-around Recreation Director. He was instrumental in developing programs for the youth, special needs, adults and senior citizens. He became the Parks and Recreation Director in 1983. Bill took great pride in the continued development of the "crown jewel" of Longview, Lake Sacajawea with its 119 different species of trees….all that he knew by name! With over 8,000 trees spread through the city and parks of Longview, it was named Tree City USA in 1984. During his tenure, he was instrumental in building Roy Morse Park, the development of Mint Valley Golf Course and Racquetball/Tennis Courts and opened the McClelland Arts Center and Senior Center. He oversaw the building, budgeting and maintenance of all parks and programs that served the community.
Bill also served on the boards of the Cowlitz Public Employee Credit Union, Campfire Girls, and Fourth of July Committee. He was an active member of Longview Elks, Monticello Lions Club, Longview Community Church, Longview Baseball, Longview Girls Softball and Longview Soccer Club just to name a few. In 1987 he was voted Boss of the Year by the American Business Women's Association. After retirement in 1994, he received a Distinguished Service Award from the Washington Recreation and Park Association for his exceptional service.
He enjoyed traveling, gardening, woodworking, camping, fixing things and especially spending time with his family. He and Louise would thaw out each January in Maui where they had developed many friends and great memories for the past 25 years of retirement. His children fondly remember never being concerned about breaking a toy because "daddy could fix it." Bill was always willing and happily enjoyed helping others. Bill will be remembered for his smile, kind heart, sense of humor and willingness to help others.
In addition to his wife of nearly 60 years Louise, he is survived by their daughter Dana (Jeff) Walker, daughter Michelle (Rick) Raeta, and son Lance (Kelli) Gibbens. He was the proud grandpa of Stacie and Alissa Walker, Rachelle (Jason) Brechbill and Becky Raeta, and Carsen Gibbens, as well as great grandchildren Cayden, Madison, and Max. Also, surviving Bill is his sister, Margie Overton and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim Gibbens and his sister Velda Gibbens. He was always there for his family and will be greatly missed.
Louise and family would like to thank the wonderful home care from Amada, the exceptional and compassionate care at Canterbury Inn, as well as the kind and understanding staff at Community Hospice. Due to COVID 19, a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Community Home Health and Hospice 1035-- 11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632 or the Alzheimer's Association 19031—33rd Ave W, Ste 301, Lynnwood, WA 98036.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 3, 2020.