William Lear Gilbert Jr.1935 - 2020Our family announces the passing of our loving husband and father, William Lear Gilbert Jr. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 10, 2020.Bill entered this world on December 19, 1935, in Columbus, Georgia. He was adopted as an infant to a wonderful couple, Captain William Lear Gilbert Sr. and his wife Alice Christine Gilbert. They raised him to love his Lord, his country, and his family. Bill came from a family of 6 boys and 3 girls.In January 1954, Bill joined the United States Air Force - crisscrossing the United States and stationed at 7 different Air Force bases and one tour at Ramstein Air Force base in Germany. He made several Temporary Duty tours (TDY) to Thailand, Philippines, and Germany. He also served during the Vietnam War from 1970-1971.In December 1954, he married his childhood sweetheart, Audrey Duncan. Their union of almost 66 years brought 4 boys into their family. Mike (Connie), Dan (Donna), Tom (Becky), and Chris (Cynthia). He had 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.In 1974, after serving 20 years in the Air Force, he retired to Boise. Our family then called Idaho home.Bill was a man that could fix anything. At least that is what his boys said. "Daddy can fix it."Bill loved fishing, spending time in the mountains, and watching football, especially his beloved Boise State Broncos and Dallas Cowboys.Bill is survived by his wife Audrey, 4 boys, 4 daughters-in-law, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 15, 4:00-7:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. All friends and family are invited to attend.There will also be a service for family and friends at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, with full military honors and flag presentation, on Monday, October 19, at 11:00am.