Williiam "Bill" "Wooley" H. Harshman

1955-2019

William "Bill" "Wooley" Herman Harshman, 64, of Eagle, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Eagle, Idaho. Bill was born on February 8, 1955 in Boise, Idaho to parents Herman Harshman and Martha Van Horn. He was raised in Boise and attended South Jr. high and Borah high school where he graduated in 1973. In 2006 Bill returned to school and received an associate's degree from Boise State University.

Bill met the love of his life, Sandra Jean (Carter), and the two were married on September 8, 1996 in Haiku, Hawaii. Bill gained an instant family who loved him dearly with the love of Sandra's children, Rochelle and Lisa. Bill and Sandra spoke often about the similarities they had finding a "complete match" in life with the other. The two traveled often, even visiting Hawaii thirty-five times during their marriage.

Bill was also very dedicated to his professional career. He made many friends through co-workers having retired from Idaho Power in 2017 after forty-three years as a Certified Meter Technician. Many of the men in Bill's family also worked for Idaho Power. His father, Herman, worked for thirty-nine years and his brother, Robert, served twenty-two years with the Power company. A total of 104 yeas which Bill was very proud of. Bill was also a successful business owner alongside of his wife for many years and owned 2 business in the past and presently owns the Idaho franchise of ITEX, a business trade exchange.

During his free time and eventually retirement Bill enjoyed spending time with Sandra, traveling. He also loved collecting guns, cars, car parts and tools! Anything Bill collected, Sandra enjoyed as well, as she adored seeing him happy. Bill always kept a meticulous garage with all of his collections placed exactly where he could find them. He was the most organized man, making everything orderly was important to Bill. Fishing, boating and traveling where his hobbies, yet Bill never let his yard look unkept. He always had a meticulous yard.

Bill adored spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren. He will be missed tremendously by all who know him. Bill is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sandra Jean, step children; Rochelle More, Weiser, Id, Lisa (Scott) Wardle, Boise, Id. 10 Grandchildren; Morgan and Tashina Alley, of Boise, Id. Madison, Maguire, and Macall Wardle, of Boise, Id. Mason, Merrick, Maddex, Makala Moore and Blake Moore of Weiser, Id. 5 great grandchildren "Our M & M's" and 1 on the way.

Bill was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Herman and Martha Harshman, brother, Robert Harshman.

Donations may be made in Bill's honor to a diabetes organization of your choice.

A viewing will be held 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City. A funeral service will be held, 2:00 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Foothills Christian Church, 9655 W. State Street, Garden City. A committal will follow at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4255 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 25, 2019