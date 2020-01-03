|
William H Montgomery
1929 - 2019
William H. Montgomery, 90 years old, of McCall, Idaho, died peacefully on December 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. William served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, retiring after serving 20 years in the Marine Corps reserve with the rank of Major. William received degrees in Chemical engineering, MBA and later his law degree from Seton Hall University in 1970. He was admitted to the New Jersey bar in 1970 and Texas bar in 1980. He also became a Patent Attorney and was registered with the United States Patent and Trademark office. He was corporate counsel to Lummus Co., Crest Engineering, Veto Gray and ABB, working internationally in the North Sea, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Prior to his law career, he was a professional engineer for Monsanto Co. in Michigan. He was a distinguished Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. His interests included offshore sailing on his boat Deneb, sailboat racing, flying light private airplanes, reading, home improvement projects, life long learning, and mentoring his grandsons. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Denise Montgomery. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley, his daughters, Ann Montgomery and Judy Montgomery, and two grandsons.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020