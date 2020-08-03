William "Bill" Page

11/1/1943 to 5/26/2020

William Howard "Bill" Page was born to Faye Lynch Page and Howard C. Page in 1943. Their Beloved Billy was raised in the shadow of his athletic handsome father until the age of 10. Howard was tragically taken by a work accident in 1954, Billy lost his first love and mentor.

Bill was born and raised in Idaho Falls until he came to Boise in the late sixties. He was a father to Shelly, Lori and Scott Page and a stepfather to Todd and Eric Rossman although he loved and treated them as his own. He was completely in love with and dedicated to his wife of over 35 years, Patsy Page, and was completely devastated when she passed away from cancer in 2009.

Bill was well known in his community as a salesperson, jokester, storyteller, and an avid Boise State Bronco Sports fan. He was larger than life and he loved his family in a larger-than-life way. To have known Bill Page is to have a Page story. He will always be remembered as a man who loved big, talked big, played big, and lived big.

He is survived by five siblings Jim (Jill), Marlene (Rick), JoAnn, Linda (Ed), Bob (Terri). His Five children Shelly (Jeff), Lori (Lee), Scott (Debbie), Todd (Alissa), Eric (Tiffany) and over 40 nieces, nephews, grand kids, and great grandkids whom all loved him very much. Bill had an especially close, unique, and loving relationship with his granddaughter Jordan Rossman and her kids Bella, and Jamison.

Our Family is indebted to his roommates during his final years and would like to thank them for the loving kindness they showed to our Dad, Brother, Uncle, and Grandfather.

An endowment is being prepared with Boise State University athletics in the name of William and Patricia Page given their lifetime devotion to the program.

We hope all of those who have known and loved Bill Page will join us for a celebration of life on August 22nd, 2020 at Municipal Park in Boise from 1-4 pm. We want to remember, share, and hear stories about our beloved Bill Page.



