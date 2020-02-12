|
|
William J. Larsen
1927-2020
Bill Larsen was born August 14, 1927 in Caldwell, Idaho to Jim and Bess Larsen of Marsing, Idaho, and was the second child and only son of three children. He attended Marsing grade school and high school. He enjoyed playing baseball and was the catcher on his team.
Upon graduation in 1945, he joined the Navy and proudly served his country for 20 years. His career was exemplary, and his outstanding performance of duty was rewarded with numerous medals and notable achievements by his commanding officers. He served on the USS Bluebird (AMS 121), USS Antietam and many other posts. He was a Chief Petty Officer who was highly respected by his men and excelled as a leader. The "Chief" (as he was called by family and friends) was a man who would volunteer when others would not. He was assigned to Hospital Corps school at San Diego, where he volunteered for hazardous duty involving the care of tuberculosis patients, many of whom contracted the disease in Japanese prison camps.
In 1947 he married his high school sweetheart, Daisetta Smith and they started their lives together living throughout the United States. In 1965, after serving his country through three wars, Bill retired from the Navy and moved his family back home to Idaho. He started his second career in the US Postal Service working another 30 plus years.
Bill was very proud of his Danish heritage and would often say to his kids to motivate them – "you're a Larsen" which meant, we don't fail - we achieve.
Bill loved the outdoors and especially spending time on his mountain property at Smith's Ferry. In his later years, when he moved in with his daughter, he enjoyed sitting on the front porch with his two favorite 4-legged pals (Katie and Riley) listening to Patsy Kline, watching the birds and having the occasional beer with the neighbors. He had many hobbies and interests, but his passion was flying. He was able to get permission in high school to leave early so that he could go to ground school. He loved being a pilot and would often treat Daisetta to breakfast in McCall, or help his son Bruce, who was a Bush pilot in Alaska, fly back purchased planes.
Bill loved his family and worked hard his entire life to provide for them. He was always there to lend a hand when someone needed help. He was loved dearly and will be missed deeply.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Larsen of Boise, ID, son David Larsen, Cascade, ID and grandchildren Erica Larsen (Jason Coder) Boise, ID and Kurt Larsen, Boise, ID. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Daisetta and his two sons, Mark Larsen and Bruce Larsen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Paws Rescue, pawsrescueinc.com (208) 283-5377 or Wyakin Foundation, wyakin.org (208) 853-6001, in his memory.
A special thanks to the VA Hospice staff and the Idaho State Veterans Home staff for providing excellent care to him.
Military Honors – United States Navy, 11:00-11:30 a.m., February 13, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, ID 83714. Please arrive 10-15 min. early. Immediately followed by a celebration of life at 5525 W. Hidden Springs Clubhouse.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 12, 2020