William J Orton
1924 - 2019
William J Orton of Meridian, Idaho passed away July 26, 2019 at Touchmark in Meridian, Idaho. He was born December 17 of 1924 to Thomas Delbert Orton and Sarah Avilda Mecham at a hospital in Ogden, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Delbert Orton Jr., Merlin A. Orton and wife Millie, brother Alva M Orton and sister Emma B Hurley, his daughter Penney Lynn Gertz and one great grandchild Bard LaFevre.
He is survived by his son, William J and wife Sharon Orton, daughter Laura De Leah and husband James Eavenson, daughter Nanette and husband Dee Hinck.
He is survived by 9 grandchildren, 24 great grand children, 10 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home on Friday August 2, 2019 at 1pm with a viewing from 11:30am to 1pm.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019