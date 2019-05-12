|
|
William (Fred) Jones
1937 ~ 2019
William (Fred) Jones passed away at his home in Boise on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the age of 82. Fred was born in 1937 and raised in Gainsville, Florida. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He moved to Idaho in 1974 with his wife and children. Fred is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years and is survived by his 2 younger siblings, Richard Jones and Linda Smysor, both of Florida, and his 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 11:00am, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 12, 2019