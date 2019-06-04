William K Dunkley

1922 ~ 2019

William K Dunkley, 97, of Boise, Idaho passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born March 1, 1922 in Whitney, Idaho to Annie Laura Lowe and William Job Dunkley.

William K grew up on a farm during the Depression and learned the value of hard work and integrity. He went to Preston High School and loved playing on the varsity basketball team. He learned to play the trumpet while growing up and earned a music scholarship to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, which helped pay for his college schooling.

In his second year at Brigham Young University (Fall 1941), William was one of ten students chosen to take aviation training along with his studies. World War II was going on, and the government needed pilots. Flying was one of William K's greatest ambitions growing up. He earned his pilot's license on January 8, 1942, which started a lifetime of flying.

William K served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northwestern States. When he returned home from his mission, he was drafted into the Navy. After basic training, he joined the Merchant Marines and was on a ship as part of a convoy of ships that went to Okinawa, Japan.

After WWII ended, William K returned home and later was married and sealed to Dorothy Tanner on June 10, 1948 in the Logan Utah Temple. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last summer.

William K started a music business with his brother, Willis, in Ogden, Utah in 1946. William K and Dorothy moved to Boise, Idaho in 1950 to start Dunkley Music of Idaho. When they first began the music business, William K would go out of town with a truckload of pianos - selling them door to door. He received the Retailer-of-the-Year Award in the Brand Name Retailer-of-the-Year Awards Competition in the music stores category in 1963 and 1965. In 1964 William K began his service as the National Association Music Merchants (NAMM) Director, and in 1974 he began his service of three years on the NAMM Board of Directors. His music store's slogan was "The Richest Child Is Poor Without Music." William K was pleased when he obtained the Steinway franchise. He wanted to sell beautiful, quality pianos.

As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, William K served in many callings including Bishop and Stake President. He especially enjoyed serving with his wife in both the Boise Idaho and Mesa Arizona Temples. As he served, he was well known for his kindness and forgiving nature.

William K was a loving father of five children. He will be missed by his family and all those that associated with him; his wife, Dorothy (deceased); children, son Bruce K (deceased), daughter-in-law Laurie, daughter Sylvia Hessing, son William T. (Sheri) Dunkley, son Mark (Karen) Dunkley, and daughter Rosemary Kirkland. William K had 40 grandchildren and 65 great-grandchildren. We will miss you, Dad.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 3229 N. Bogus Basin Rd., Boise, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. An additional viewing will be held Friday evening, June 7, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Relyea Funeral Chapel, located at 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Interment will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary