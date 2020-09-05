William L. (Bill) Dunham

73

William "Bill" Leonard Dunham, 73, of Manteca, CA, passed away peacefully in his home on August 18th 2020.

He was born August 13, 1947 in Stockton, CA to parents Leonard Dunham and Ollie Ann Dunham (Adcock). Bill graduated in San Jose, CA from Blackford High School in 1965 and went on to study Business at College of Idaho (72) Idaho State University (74) graduating with an MBA. Many of his greatest memories were playing baseball and football at the College of Idaho where he spoke often of coaches, teammates and friends that continued to be his closest relationships until the day he passed.

Bill moved his family to the North Coast of Mendocino, CA in 1980 where he worked as a Bank Manager for 18 years at The Savings Bank of Mendocino. He moved to The Bay Area to pursue banking opportunities and settled in Manteca California in 2000. Bill left banking and spent the last 7 years in retirement.

Bill is survived by 3 Children: Rick D. Dunham (Kelly), Julie M. Dickinson (Mike), Jamie A. Dunham. 7 Grandkids: Daniel L. Dunham, Christopher D. Dunham, Thomas N. Dunham, Kylie M. Julian, Levi WJ Julian, David H. Petersen, Che A. Velez and Brother Larry Dunham (Nancy).

He was preceded in death by his son's mother Jacqueline Jo Dunham and survived by his daughters' mother Cynthia A. Julian.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store