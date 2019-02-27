Services Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel 3629 East Ustick Road Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 898-0642 Service 2:30 PM 1st Presbyterian Church of Boise 950 W State St Boise , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for William Quong Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Louie Quong

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William Louie Quong

1929-2019

Our sweet, precious and most beloved Dad and Grandpa, William (Bill) Quong, with his hands lovingly entwined in the arms of his daughters, Janet and Diane, made his final journey to Heaven into the welcoming arms of his most beloved wife and daughter, Lorice and Kristi, on February 17, 2019.

Dad was born in Boise, Idaho, at St. Luke's hospital on September 6, 1929, to his parents Mabel and Louie Quong. He was the first of 4 children, with siblings Ruth, Paul, and Peter, and 6 half-sisters from a previous marriage of his father, May, Emma, Mary, Eva, Virginia and Rose. He had an adopted sister, Faye, all of whom he loved dearly.

Dad had a very colorful childhood. In 1930, at the age of 1, his parents moved their small family to Hong Kong. After a year, they decided they didn't want to stay under British rule and moved back to Idaho, where they lived in Garden City for a total of 5 years. In 1935, they bought a farm in Eagle, Idaho. Dad accompanied his father on many adventures. A most vivid memory was watching a plane spiraling down to the ground, after which, his father took him to the site of the crash. Another vivid memory is the time his father showed him the entrance to one of Boise's mysterious underground Chinese tunnels, which started at a Chinese restaurant and led to businesses in downtown Boise. A most adorable photo of Dad is one in which he is riding on a toy tractor, which was to become his calling later in life. Dad had a lot of spunk as a little boy, often hiding under the stove or hiding in trees when he was in trouble, where his mother couldn't grab him! He loved to tell the

stories of when he and a group of friends burned down a park, broke into the Natatorium, among other naughty adventures! We laugh at the thought of those boys running to avoid getting caught! He was an entrepreneur as a teen, selling fireworks with friends and relatives and using the money from

the sales to make road trips to California! Dad learned a great deal about farming being raised on the farm. As a young boy he was responsible for milking the cows and tending the gardens. He was able to use this knowledge later in life.

He attended 1st grade at Linder Grade School, in Eagle, after which he attended Eagle Grade School and Eagle High School. He was a natural born athlete, picking up each and every sport easily and with finesse! He played baseball, basketball and football in high school, and upon graduation, he

received an athletic award for his accomplishments. He had great pride in becoming an Eagle Scout, which was one of his greatest achievements as a teen!

Dad attended Boise Junior College on a scholarship with the tennis team. He received his associate's degree and went on to attend San Jose State where he received his bachelor's degree. Dad was so intelligent; he was accepted into Stanford for his Master's degree, however, before he was able to

attend he was drafted into the army. It was during this time in the army that he met his one and only true love, Lorice. On leave one weekend, he was visiting friends in San Jose, when the most beautiful young woman he'd ever seen walked down the stairs, sat on the floor and played a ukulele. After that first sight, he made every excuse to see Mom, first asking her to take him to see some mutual friends, then finagling Mom's roommate into getting him football tickets. The roommate liked Dad, but Dad liked Mom, and after asking Mom for a date 6 times in one day, she finally said "yes!" Dad had an irresistible charm and personality. It was a union that was meant to be, and

Mom and Dad were inseparable after that! While stationed near San Jose, Dad discovered a way to see Mom every weekend. He saw a pad of leave slips on his commander's desk, stole the pad, had Mom forge the signatures and got to spend every weekend on leave with Mom! He told the most

hilarious stories about his time in the army. He and his friends would line up in cadence, one of them would act as commander, lead them around the corner of the building, and they'd run!

In the army, Dad was offered the chance to serve in Japan, only if he was fluent in Chinese. Dad said he was, even though he wasn't! He was given a test and decided if he answered "true" to every question, he had a 50% chance of getting them right! He passed and served his time in Japan. Dad

was assigned to an extremely small unit and given top secret clearance, and to the end, wouldn't and couldn't talk about his duties. He was a Korean War veteran and so deservingly proud of it, wearing his "Korean War Veteran" hat everywhere.

It was during this time, Dad and Mom got engaged. He and Mom wrote letters to each other every single day, and each month he sent money from his paycheck to Mom to be saved for their upcoming marriage. After his service was over, he found, much to his dismay, that Mom had fun with the

money and spent it! Mom and Dad were married on September 4, 1955. They moved to his parents' farm in Eagle, Idaho, since his father was too old to continue farming, thus passing up the opportunity to attend Stanford for his Master's degree.

Soon after marriage, Mom and Dad had 4 little girls, Patti, Kristi, Janet and Diane (poor Dad, not a single boy!). As we put it now, sweet Dad had 5 females at any one time harping at him his entire life! Dad continued to work on the farm, splitting half of the profits with his parents, and receiving milk and butter for his share of the milking. However, money was very tight, and he and Mom traveled to California one winter to work at a large company. He finally found a local job at the Food King in Boise to supplement them through the winters. Even so, throughout the hardest years, Dad and Mom continued enjoying their married life by dancing the nights away at the local night clubs.

Dad had an illustrious career as a farmer due to his savvy, brilliance, and hard work. He purchased his first farm from his mother, then many more after that. He was able to use his extensive knowledge of farming in building his own businesses, which he turned into great successes. We have always been so proud of Dad for all of his great accomplishments, for which he was solely responsible. With strawberries as his main crop in the beginning, and it being an extremely vulnerable crop in the frosty days of spring, Dad was able to work with Midwestern University to develop a method for saving the strawberries from freezing. Normally, he would lose 50% of his crops during the frost, however, he knew that water could save his crops, he developed a system of sprinkling the strawberries throughout the night to save them. It was an incredible success! After, many other farmers adopted his method of saving their crops from freezing! We spent many nights helping Dad, making sure all of the sprinklers continued working, unclogging the heads, hauling pipes and helping in any way we could. Dad continued adding more crops to his farm, innovating methods for making his the best local crops available. He developed a method for growing the biggest and most beautiful cauliflower in the valley, by keeping them cool in the hottest days with sprinklers, thus allowing the heads to grow to extreme sizes. One day, while driving and looking at other farms, Dad noticed that mint growers had painted fences. He realized if they had the money to paint fences, mint must be a very profitable crop. He began growing peppermint at that time, and became one of the first farmers in the valley to do so. Dad also became one of the first spearmint growers in the valley. He saw a patch in a garden, spoke to the woman who owned it and talked her out of a handful. With one handful, Dad was able to grow an entire greenhouse full of spearmint, and with that, he was able to grow an entire field, thus commencing his start as a spearmint grower. We remember so fondly helping Dad with this endeavor, planting the little pieces of spearmint in peat pots, then transplanting them to his field. Dad's greatest recognition came when he was asked to serve on the Idaho Mint Commission. He also, with great distinction, designed and built a mint distillery on his farm that was considerably more efficient than others he had used. Published in Idaho Statesman from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019