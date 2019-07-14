William Morton Diggs

1930-2019

William Morton Diggs, 89, of Boise, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at home in Boise, Idaho.

Bill was born June 30, 1930 in Boise, Idaho, the son of Fred and Mayme Scism Diggs. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was lifelong resident of Idaho. On August 4, 1986, Bill married Kay L. Smith in Hawaii. He and Kay enjoyed a second home in Lincoln City Oregon for many years.

Bill worked for the Idaho Dept. of Employment and retired in 1986.

He was an avid Boise State football fan.

He is survived by his wife, Kay of Boise; several nephews and nieces, Thomas Diggs (who Bill raised) and his wife, Juanita, of Manassas, Virginia; John Vermaas and his wife, Lesley; Kathy Matter and her husband, Rick; Michele Robinson and her husband, John; Kelli Albright and her husband, Scott; and Melody Friton and her husband Jon, all of Oregon.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Fred Diggs and two sisters, Georgia Rice and Bette Garrard.

The Diggs family suggests memorials be made to the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman, Boise, Idaho 83705.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 14, 2019