William N. Masten, Sr
1937 - 2019
William "Bill" Newman Masten, much beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, completed a fulfilled life of faith, work, and family on July 20, 2019.
Bill was born to William and Bernice Masten on July 22, 1937 in Portland, Oregon, the first of five children. He was raised and educated in Portland & Wamic, Oregon; the latter of which provided valuable lifelong lessons in responsibility, fortitude, good judgment, and positive work ethic through the guidance of his Uncle Paul & Aunt Alice on their ranch.
In 1955 he accepted Jesus as his personal Lord & Savior, and always tried to live his life accordingly, recognizing that he would misstep at times and viewed himself as a "Rooster Cogburn Christian," though his dedication to knowing God was demonstrated in daily Bible study and prayer. His love of Jesus was exemplified in his generosity and care of others.
That year he also graduated from Gresham Union High and started college at the University of Oregon, and the following year married his high school sweetheart, Elin Hendricks, and began growing their family.
Bill was dedicated to family, work, and community. He worked as a farmer, hardware store manager, salesman, realtor, and volunteered as a school district board member. He made sacrifices to ensure he could give back to local schools and community, and made sure to serve his customers and clients with absolute honesty, transparency, and care. His marriage with Elin reached an end in 1983, and Bill later met Patricia Varitek-Conant, whom he considered his "Angel in Human Skin," and her two sons, and they wed in the spring of 1985. Naturally a self-reflector and seeker of wisdom, and learning from past victories and challenges, he aimed to help raise Patricia's sons as his own, holding them to his values of responsibility, ethics, care, consideration, and dedication as he had done successfully with the rest of his children.
Bill is survived by his beloved family, including children William N. (Debbie) Masten, Jr., Steven (Debbie) Masten, Paul (Jeanine) Masten, Anna Marie (John) New, Christopher (Michele) Conant, and Jonathan (Nicole) Conant, his beloved 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, and his sisters Louise, Paula, Celia, and Catherine. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and kindred spirit Patricia L. (Varitek-Conant) Masten, his father and mother, his beloved Uncle Paul and Aunt Alice, his dearest beloved son Timothy, and his granddaughter Jessica.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12:00pm -1:30pm followed by funeral services at 2:00pm at Rost Funeral Home, at 500 N 18th East, in Mtn Home, burial will follow at Mtn View Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 30, 2019