William Paul Balding

December 15, 1963 to June 17 2019

William Paul Balding (Billy) 55 of Boise passed away June 17th 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Hwy 55 North of Banks.

Billy was born December 15th 1963 at the Oakland Naval Hospital the son of "T"Willy and Barbara Balding. His family moved back to Boise when Billy was one, where he resided until his passing.

Billy was active in his community, he had a heart of gold and was known to go out of his way to help someone in need. He loved his family, friends,his music, and riding his bikes. He will be truely missed and never forgotten.

Billy is survived by his two sons Todd Byrne,and Riley Bradford, his father "T" Willy Balding, and his sisters Brenda Corder and Bridgette Terrell. He is preceded in death by his mother Barbara Balding and his grandmother Betty King.

There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday July 13th at Veterans Park off State street at 1pm. Please call Bridgette for more info at 208-509-3800 Published in Idaho Statesman on June 30, 2019