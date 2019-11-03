|
William "Bob" R. Smith
1927-2019
William Robert (Bob) Smith was born May 6, 1927, to Frances and William Smith, the fourth of six children. He passed away peacefully, in his home, October 29, 2019.
Bob graduated early from Dorsey High School in 1945 to enlist in the United States Marine Corp. After his military service, Bob obtained his General Contracting license and started his own construction company at the young age of 24. By the age of 30, Bob was the largest, youngest GC in Los Angeles. There are schools, shopping centers, high rises and government buildings still standing that were built by WRS.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, siblings, and son-in- law, Gary Green. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, son Craig (Deborah), daughter Victoria Green, stepson, Michael Scales, grandchildren Hannah, Page, Claire and 6 step-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held from 3-5 pm, at his home, on Thursday November 7, 2019.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019