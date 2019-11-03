Home

Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
At his home
William R. "Bob" Smith


1927 - 2019
William "Bob" R. Smith
1927-2019
William Robert (Bob) Smith was born May 6, 1927, to Frances and William Smith, the fourth of six children. He passed away peacefully, in his home, October 29, 2019.
Bob graduated early from Dorsey High School in 1945 to enlist in the United States Marine Corp. After his military service, Bob obtained his General Contracting license and started his own construction company at the young age of 24. By the age of 30, Bob was the largest, youngest GC in Los Angeles. There are schools, shopping centers, high rises and government buildings still standing that were built by WRS.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, siblings, and son-in- law, Gary Green. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, son Craig (Deborah), daughter Victoria Green, stepson, Michael Scales, grandchildren Hannah, Page, Claire and 6 step-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held from 3-5 pm, at his home, on Thursday November 7, 2019.
To read the full obituary visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019
