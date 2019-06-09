Resources More Obituaries for William Hattabaugh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Reese Hattabaugh

William Reese Hattabaugh (Bill) quietly passed at his residence in Fernley, Nevada on 5/14/19. Bill was born in Grangeville, Idaho, on 11/9/1931. He spent his childhood in Grangeville and Boise attended Boise High, class of '49, played on the basketball and tennis teams and met his high school sweetheart, Donetta Collett.

Bill and Donetta married in Boise and celebrated the birth of their first child, Cathy, in 1953. He attended Boise Junior College where he starred on the tennis team. He finished his college years with an electrical engineering degree from Oregon State University.

After graduating, Bill served in the Navy as an officer on the USS Helena in the 7th Fleet, where he saw action in Japan and other parts of the Pacific. After his tour, the family settled in Buena Park, Ca. in 1956, where he worked as an engineer. In 1960, after the birth of his three boys, Cary, Eric, and Tim the family moved to China Lake Naval Weapons Center in the desert of So Cal, where Bill worked with other engineers to develop the Sidewinder missile.

The family's days at China Lake were wonderful and surreal. With the Mojave Desert and the Sierra Mountains as a playground, Bill taught his kids the love of the outdoors/sports--camping, hiking, fishing, motorcycle riding, tennis, golf and skiing. He was an active civic leader who served on many community boards. There was nothing he couldn't fix or build, from remodel projects to replacing car engines. In 1971, the government moved the family to Albuquerque and rewarded Bill by enrolling him in the University of New Mexico to achieve his MBA.

In 1972, Bill and Donetta purchased a cabin on Payette Lake and provided another thrilling chapter in his family's lives. Donetta & the kids spent summers playing in McCall while Bill grinded it out at the laboratory.

Bill and Donetta divorced in 1979. Bill stayed at China Lake and rose to the highest level of government service. He found a new love in Mary, and in 1981, they tied the knot. They remained happily together, traveling the world and enjoying life. They settled in Ojai Ca. where in 1985, Bill was promoted to Technical Director of the Pacific Missile Test Ctr. at Point Mugu, Ventura, Ca., making many trips to the Pentagon. Bill also greeted President Ronald Reagan as he deplaned from Air Force 1. He formally retired from civil service in 1989, however, in the early 90's he was recruited by President Bill Clinton to work on military base consolidation projects. When that work ended they finally retired, to a golf course, in Fernley NV, where he and Mary lived many happy years.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Murray and Gladys. He is survived by wife Mary, his daughter Cathy Reichman and sons Cary (Sam), Eric (Julie), Tim (Susan), 13 grandkids, and 16 great grandkids.

Bill lived a wonderful, adventurous life, full of travels and excitement. He made it a point to always make his spouse, kids, and friends feel special and loved. He treated everyone with respect and dignity. His smile and positive outlook on life will be missed by all who knew him. Safe travels Bill Hattabaugh!