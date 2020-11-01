William R. "Bill" Schroeder
February 13, 1930 to October 26, 2020
William R. "Bill" Schroeder of Boise slipped peacefully away to meet his Savior October 26 as his daughters each held his hands.
At his request, there will be no funeral services. After cremation, his ashes will be scattered near one of his favorite camping spots in the mountains.
Bill was born in Boise February 13, 1930 to Ab and Virginia Schroeder. He resided in Boise his entire life with the exception of active duty at posts with the U.S. Marine Corps. At the age of 16, he left school and enlisted in the Marines and joined the 1st All-Idaho Marine Corps recruit platoon August 31, 1946. After a two-year active duty stint, he returned to Boise and went
to work in the wholesale hardware business for Davis Supply. He was recalled to active duty with the Marine Corps reserve unit for the Korean War serving with "B" Co, 1st battalion, 7th Marine Regiment in the infantry.
Upon his return he married the love of his life, Catherine I. Thorne, in Las Vegas before returning to Boise. They celebrated their 68th Wedding anniversary November 12, 2019. After returning to Boise he resumed work in the wholesale business for the next 17 years. He had a brief stint in the insurance business and then went to work in the Ada County Assessor's office as a field appraiser in 1967. He was elected Ada County Assessor in 1979 and served 16 years until his retirement in 1995.
Concurrently he remained active with the Marine Corps Reserve and as contact officer for the Naval Academy interviewing new applicants.
He advanced from sergeant in Korea to Chief Warrant Officer-4 while serving with Co "C" 4th Tank Battalion unit here in Boise. He served twice as commanding officer of his reserve unit as well as many other assignments. He was a member of the unit in Boise for 35 years and retired in 1990. He served a total of 44 years with the U.S. Marines.
Bill started working at age 13 during WWII to help family finances doing janitorial work, postal telegraph messenger work, a gas station attendant, coal deliveryman, wholesale hardware deliveryman, warehouse worker and finally outside salesman.
Bill was a loving father who loved the outdoors. He taught his children and grandchildren to fish, his sons to hunt and he enjoyed camping with his family.
Many neighbors may remember Bill for his daily runs around the Boise Bench in his combat boots, which he did daily for many years.
Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife and they were fortunate enough to travel many places outside the United States including Hong Kong, Thailand,
China, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Hungary and Switzerland.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Cathy, son Pete (Dee) of Stevensville, Mt., daughter April Romero, and son Randy of Boise, daughter Heather (Steve) Zwicker of Chantilly, Va., grandchildren Sara Richmond, Melissa Romero, Catey, Mary and William Schroeder, Alexa and Caleb Zwicker, great-grandchildren Domenica Romero, Micah and Nasya Rivera, Kaliyah Patterson and Isabella Richmond. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family wishes to thank St. Alphonsus Hospice for their care and compassion in Bill's final days.
In lieu of flowers, Bill requested donations be sent to the Youth Ranch, Idaho Food Bank, Nature Conservancy or your favorite charity
.
Declared as the state's official Korean War Memorial, the "Eulogy for a Veteran" reads:
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not here, I do not sleep.
I am the thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain,
I am gentle autumn rain.
When you wake in the morning's hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush,
Of quiet birds in circled flight,
I am the soft star that shines at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not here, I did not die.
Bill's wife says, "To my Sweet Prince: No more singing 'Goodnight Sweetheart.' No more goodbyes, only, I'll meet you on the other side."