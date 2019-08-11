|
|
Willimae "Billie" Lirgg
1931 - 2019
Willimae "Billie" Lirgg passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Brookdale Community Living Center in Boise, Idaho on July 17, 2019 at the age of 87.
Billie was born on August 6, 1931 to Charles and Margaret Warren. She is survived by her three children, David Lirgg, Christine Ward, and Patty Hamilton; she was blessed with 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Billie was married to her high school sweetheart, Burrell G. Lirgg, on July 22, 1950; they enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Burrell passed on August 21, 2014.
Billie attended nursing school in Oakland, CA. In 1951 she met up with her husband in Connecticut when he retired from the Navy. They moved to Idaho in 1952 when Burrell accepted a position with Idaho Power. They lived at various power plants until moving to Boise in 1963 where Billie pursued her career as a nurse, retiring in 1990.
In 1973 Billie and Burrell designed and built a beautiful log cabin in Round Valley, Idaho where they hosted friends from all around! There they enjoyed nature, and even built the first zip line! Billie loved to read, travel, garden, create stain glass windows, refinish antique furniture, and so much more.
As anyone who knew Billie is aware, family and friends were the highlight of her life. From providing home-made meals for her growing family to hosting large gatherings for holidays, their home was filled with love and laughter.
The family would like to thank all the care takers that were with her in her final days. She was surrounded by love and laughter until the end.
Although Billie is no longer with us, we can all take comfort in knowing she passed peacefully, knowing she was loved, and is now reunited with her husband and all those loved and lost, including her beloved dogs Katie and Bandit.
Billie's passion in life was to give more than she received; to be honorable in all things large and small. She was a rock countless people relied on her entire life. She touched many lives and will be sorely missed, always loved, and never forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held August 24, 2019, 2:00 PM at Whitney United Methodist Church. It was Billie's wish that in leu of flowers, please donate to the Idaho Humane Society, or Channel 4 Public TV.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019