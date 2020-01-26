|
Wilma Irene Boesiger
1927-2020
Wilma Irene Boesiger, age 92, long-time resident of Boise, Idaho, passed on peacefully to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020, at her daughter's home in Baker City, Oregon, surrounded by loving family. She was born on November 20, 1927 in Greeley, Colorado, to Benjamin and Elgie Mason. She grew up in Greeley and attended college at Colorado A&M, where she met her first husband, Bob Krumm. They had three children and lived busy, happy lives in Utah, Wyoming, Alaska, and Idaho. Wilma was an excellent homemaker, wife, and mother. She was always ready with a hug, a song, and book-reading lap, or a word of comfort or advice. She was also readily available to help friends, and she volunteered in a variety of community organizations. She liked trying out new things, and she was determined to make the best out of any situation. After her children were grown and her first marriage ended, she met her Prince Charming, Max Boesiger. They spent many happy years enjoying their children and grandchildren, traveling the world, and just spending time together laughing, living, and loving each other. After Max's death, Wilma had many years to enjoy the company of a dear group of girlfriends. They played cards, golfed, traveled, laughed, prayed, and just spent time together. Years later, upon her move to Garden Plaza of Valley View senior living facility, Wilma met a whole new group of card-playing friends. At age 91, she was still their winning "Nemesis" in poker and bridge! Wilma finished her life in a loving family situation living with her daughter and husband and grandchildren, who cared for her with patience and compassion. In all these varied seasons of her life, Wilma thrived. Not only did she thrive, but she was a blessing to countless others, and she found joy and happiness in whatever situation she was in. She passed this love and optimism onto her children and grandchildren, and we are very thankful to her for that.
Wilma is remembered for her remarkable intelligence, quick wit, and sense of humor. She had a song for everything and would frequently burst out singing in response to any given situation! She could remember the words to almost every song ever written - and if she had a memory lapse, she'd just make something up! Her sense of humor, even until the end, kept everyone on their toes. Her love for others, especially her children and grandchildren, was unconditional, and she easily collected a warm group of friends wherever she lived. She was always ready to be a strong support to anyone in need, and she was loved by everyone she met. She was also known for her strong faith in Jesus. She accepted Him as her Lord and Savior when she was a child, and He remained with her, providing love, strength, support, and guidance, through good times and bad for the rest of her life. She was a powerful woman of prayer, and her prayers affected more lives than she'd ever know. She is now enjoying a sweet reunion with many of those loved ones, and she is rejoicing to be spending eternity in heaven with Jesus!
Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Max Boesiger. She is survived by her children, Pat (Jim) Brougham, Julie (Sam) Faber, Bill (Mary) Krumm; step-children, Richard (Kris) Boesiger; Jeanne Ball, Max Jr. (Joni) Boesiger, Tricia Bright; brother Dale (Carol) Mason; and by 17 grandchildren and over 20 great-grandchildren.
Her life will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Discovery Church, located in Boise at 1177 N. Roosevelt St.
A special thank you to the staff and residents at Garden Plaza of Valley View; the staff of Heart & Home Hospice and Encompass Home Health; and to her in-home caregiver, Teresa Jeffords, who lovingly provided care to Wilma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Boise Rescue Mission–Veteran Ministries Services at PO Box 1494, Boise, ID 83701 or boiserm.org/donate.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020