Wilma Lee Hall Covington

1949 - 2020

Wilma began her life in Amba, Kentucky on March 6, 1949 and peacefully passed away at her home in Texarkana, Arkansas after a valiant fight with cancer on May 6, 2020. During her teenage years, her family moved to Boise, Idaho. She married Eugene M. Covington on December 30, 1967 in Winnemucca, Nevada.

She was a very strong woman who loved her family more than anything else. She enjoyed her daily phone calls to family and friends. Her love for life exuded through her never-ending smile. Wilma always lived by her advice, "Turn the page…" while looking to the positive in any situation. She saw the best in everyone and treated all as equal with kindness and respect.

A lifelong learner, Wilma always had her nose in a book which explains the shelves full of books in every room of her house. Some of her other joys in life were drinking coffee, rocking out to the oldies, watching her soap opera, yard sales, volunteering at a thrift store, and playing games with anyone who dared think they could beat her.

Wilma loved her creator, and she served him in her own way. She enjoyed a wonderful life with her family and many great friends who adored her.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Gene Covington, her parents, Avil and Hazel Hall, and brother, Lenard (Kathy) Hall, She Is survived by her siblings EllaMae Keathley, Ray (Lana) Hall, Lori (Jim) Covington, David (Michelle) Hall, Avil "Johnny" (Barb) Hall, Gloria (Clarence) Keathley, Paul (GayLyn) Hall, and Amy Hall, her three children and their spouses, Nathanael (Marina) Covington, Andrea (DeWayne) Denmon, and Aaron (Jessica) Covington, and grandchildren, Rachael, Michael, Jake, Jared, Isaiah, Sabrina, Sebastian, Blaize, and great-granddaughter Alaina.

Private cremation services have taken place in Texarkana, Texas. Wilma's Celebration of Life will be held June 28, 2020 at the Owyhee Park in Boise, Idaho around noon with great stories and a potluck. Internment will be at the Dry Creek Cemetery in Eagle, Idaho.



