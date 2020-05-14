Wilma M. Donaldson

1920 - 2020

Wilma Marie Donaldson was born September 17, 1920 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. On May 8, 2020 she completed her march to Heaven at her home in Eagle, Idaho surrounded by her loving family. There will be a private service in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Sapulpa, Oklahoma was Wilma's home for most of her 99 years. She was the oldest of 10 children born to Charley and Alma Mauch. Life in the Mauch household was lively, fun loving and mutually supportive. Wilma graduated from Sapulpa High School in 1938. She played the piano for many of the school choirs and musical groups and was known by her classmates as "nimble fingers." She was a member of the National Honor Society. She started playing the piano for Sapulpa Church of the Nazarene when she was 16 years of age. A dashing young man, Bob Donaldson, from Mississippi moved to Oklahoma and started attending his uncle's church. He asked someone who the pretty girl was that was playing the piano. His friend said, "that is Wilma Mauch, but she does not go out with the boys." Bob said, "well she won't start any younger." A few years later Bob and Wilma were married. They were married 56 years. Bob and Wilma worked in the family business, Sunshine Laundry & Dry Cleaners, owned by C.I. Mauch along with his son Karl and son- in- law Bob Donaldson. Their only child, Kay Lynn Donaldson, was born in 1949. Wilma moved to Idaho to live with her daughter and son- in- law in 2014. Wilma was a woman of great faith. Commitment to her church, Sapulpa Church of the Nazarene and her friends, was a high priority.

She faithfully played the organ and piano for 45 plus years. She lived a simple lifestyle that was totally committed to her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. She loved her family deeply and cherished the times spent together playing cards and eating chocolate! For the past fifteen years, Wilma has enjoyed annual family vacations in McCall, Idaho with her granddaughter Jennifer and family and Christmas celebrations in Idaho and Washington.

Surviving family members include: Bill & Helen Mauch (brother & sister- in- law); Sarah True (sister); Glenna Howard (sister); Jane Mauch (sister); numerous nieces and nephews; Kay & Kent Conrad (daughter & son -in- law; Jennifer & Greg Gallaway (grand daughter & husband) and Karyn & Benjamin Gallaway (great grandchildren).

Preceding Wilma in death were the following: Charley & Alma Mauch (parents), Clyde Mauch (brother), Jack True (brother- in- law), Bob Donaldson (husband), Jean Rickey & Lowell Rickey (sister & brother- in -law], Fred Mauch (brother), Karl & Pat Mauch (brother & sister- in- law), Clara & Alan Miller (sister & brother- in- law).

The family wishes to thank the staff at Heart 'n Home Hospice for their love and care during Wilma's last days at home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.



