Wilma Megan Powell

Wilma Megan Powell, 99, passed away October 30, 2020. She was born May 1, 1921, in Rupert, Idaho, to William and Sarah Johnson. She and her sister Genevieve were raised by their mother and an extended family of older half brothers and sisters, aunts, and uncles. She graduated from Rupert High School and earned her teaching degree from Albion Normal.

Megan married DR (Pink) Workman in 1942. After the war they settled in Rupert, where she was active in Womens' Club, hospital auxiliary, taught kindergarten in her home, served as a substitute teacher, and raised three children. Pink passed away in 1976.

In 1985 she married William Powell. They eventually moved to Boise, where they were active line dancers at the Senior Center, and walked weekly on the greenbelt with the Happy Hoofers. Megan belonged to PEO and Welcome Wagon, enjoyed her book club, and was an avid bridge player into her 90s.

She is survived by her daughter, Jo Anne Lafferty (Jim), Boise; her son, Bob Workman (Laura), Arizona; her grandsons, Jorah Wyer (Misa), Patrick Workman (Alison), and Matthew Workman (Crista); great grandchildren, Josephine and Will Wyer, and Suzanne, Megan, and Coralyn Workman. Her son Ron Workman preceded her in death.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Bridge at Valley View and Lighthouse Hospice for their kindness and care. At her request, there will be no service, but she hopes that you remember her optimism, her love of life, and her boundless appreciation of creatures great and small. Her ashes will be interred in the Rupert Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store