1/1
Wilma Megan Powell
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Megan Powell
Wilma Megan Powell, 99, passed away October 30, 2020. She was born May 1, 1921, in Rupert, Idaho, to William and Sarah Johnson. She and her sister Genevieve were raised by their mother and an extended family of older half brothers and sisters, aunts, and uncles. She graduated from Rupert High School and earned her teaching degree from Albion Normal.
Megan married DR (Pink) Workman in 1942. After the war they settled in Rupert, where she was active in Womens' Club, hospital auxiliary, taught kindergarten in her home, served as a substitute teacher, and raised three children. Pink passed away in 1976.
In 1985 she married William Powell. They eventually moved to Boise, where they were active line dancers at the Senior Center, and walked weekly on the greenbelt with the Happy Hoofers. Megan belonged to PEO and Welcome Wagon, enjoyed her book club, and was an avid bridge player into her 90s.
She is survived by her daughter, Jo Anne Lafferty (Jim), Boise; her son, Bob Workman (Laura), Arizona; her grandsons, Jorah Wyer (Misa), Patrick Workman (Alison), and Matthew Workman (Crista); great grandchildren, Josephine and Will Wyer, and Suzanne, Megan, and Coralyn Workman. Her son Ron Workman preceded her in death.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Bridge at Valley View and Lighthouse Hospice for their kindness and care. At her request, there will be no service, but she hopes that you remember her optimism, her love of life, and her boundless appreciation of creatures great and small. Her ashes will be interred in the Rupert Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved