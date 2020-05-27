Wilma J. (Willie) Scheel
1942-2020
Wilma (Willie) Jean Scheel, 77, of Boise, Idaho, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, after a long battle with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). Willie was born in Rupert, Idaho, to Elmer and Luella Anderson on July 28, 1942, the fourth of five children. From the moment she was born, Willie was energetic, curious, and quick-witted. Her ebullience made it easy for Willie to meet and maintain lifelong friends. She had a smile that radiated warmth, a laugh that exuded joy, and a contagious exuberance for life!
She attended Minico High School where she received excellent grades and graduated in 1960. While at the University of Idaho, Willie majored in English and minored in Spanish. She joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and it was through her Kappa roommate that she met the love of her life, James E. Scheel, a basketball player from Wendell, Idaho. Although friends first, Jim and Willie fell in love quickly: they simply knew they were meant for each other. They were pinned in February 1963 and engaged the following year on Valentine's Day. Willie graduated Phi Beta Kappa and married Jim shortly after graduation on June 20,1964, in Rupert, Idaho.
After graduation, Willie and Jim move to Seattle, Washington where Jim attended medical school and Willie taught English at Meadowdale High School in the Edmonds School District. Their son, Jeff, was born during their time in Seattle. Their first daughter, Sheila, was born two years later while Jim was in residency in Portland, Oregon. The family moved to Jerome, Idaho, in 1970. Their second daughter, Cindy, was born a few years later. In 1975, the family moved to Twin Falls where Jim continued to practice medicine while Willie focused on the family and her community. She returned to the classroom in 1986 where she taught Spanish and English as a Second Language at Robert Stuart Junior High School. Jim and Willie left Twin Falls in 2003 and relocated to their current home in Boise.
She loved spending time out of doors with her family and friends, loved music as a natural expression of her joy and her incredible faith in the Lord, and loved being a mother and a grandmother. Her legacy of unconditional love, her commitment to family, her unwavering faith, and her joy of living will live on through her children and her grandchildren.
Willie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim, and her three children, Jeff (Ana) Scheel from Rochester, Minnesota; Sheila (Perry) Giffen from Boise, Idaho; and Cindy (Corey) Anneke from La Crosse, Wisconsin. She is survived by all 7 of her grandchildren, Alex and Nick Scheel; James, Austin, and Katelyn Giffen; and Riley and Cade Anneke. One of five children, Willie is survived by her sister, Carol Brown, and her brother, Steve Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Luella Anderson, and her brothers, Robert and Meldon Anderson.
Funeral arrangements are being handle by Bowman Funeral Home. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The family asks that social distancing be practiced, and masks be worn. A private service and burial will follow. Willie will be laid to rest at Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise. The family is planning a Celebration of Life service for a future date that is more social-friendly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given in support of CMML research at Mayo Clinic. Visit her memorial page at https://bowmanfuneral.com/obituaries to offer condolences and to find details on how to make a gift.
