Winifred (Ann) PasemanJune 14, 1939 – July 2, 2020Winifred (Ann) Paseman, Nampa, ID, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She is survived by: her children William (Jeanne) Paseman, Susan Paseman and Kristine McDonell. Grandchildren Anna Paseman, Kelsea McDonell and Dylon McDonell. Brother Robert (Gloria) Newson and Sister-In-Law, Marguerite Newson. She is also survived by her Nephew Tom (Angie) Newson, Nieces Lisa (Greg) Garn, Mary (Newson) Skipper, Elizabeth Newson and extended nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in passing by her husband AudaVee (Duane) Paseman, parents Paul and Leta Newson, brother Phillip Newson, nephew Phillip Edward Newson, and in-laws, AudaVee and Ardene Paseman.There will be no formal service. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations can be made to your local Animal Rescue or Shelter, she had a soft spot for animals.Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers, they are appreciated.