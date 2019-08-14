|
Roberts, Wright, 85, of Nampa, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at a local assisted living location of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 10:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3555 S. Cole Rd., Boise, with a viewing preceding the service from 9:00-9:45am. Interment to follow the service at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise. To offer condolences and to read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 14, 2019