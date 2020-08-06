Yoshie K. Nordling

1933-2020

Yoshie Kawamoto Nordling passed away on July 31, 2020 after a long battle against pancreatic cancer.

Born on April 6, 1933, Yoshie grew up in Hiroshima, Japan. Yoshie was just 12 years old when she witnessed the devastation of Hiroshima by atomic bomb during WWII. After schooling, Yoshie worked in the Exchange store at Iwakuni, during which time she met her first husband, Alan Donald Cameron. Married in 1958 at a Shinto ceremony in Kobe, Japan, Yoshie instantly became the stepmother of five rambunctious boys from Alan's previous marriage – Alan II, Colin, Douglas, Timothy, and David. Arriving in the States in May 1958, the family first settled in San Bruno, California, where they resided until moving to Mountain Home for a short time and then to Boise in 1960. When Alan passed away in 1969, Yoshie took on the daunting task of rebuilding her life on her own. First by leading tours of travelers to and from Japan; later as a businesswoman with NuSkin, a multilevel marketing company, Yoshie made her own way. She especially excelled with NuSkin, opening up the Japanese market and becoming one of the company's top salespersons, with sales exceeding a million dollars a year.

In 1976, Yoshie married David L. Nordling. Yoshie and David were avid travelers and loved the many cruises on sea and river that took them to every continent and ocean and nearly every country in the world. Yoshie and Alan were founding members of Crane Creek Country Club, where she enjoyed joining with her many friends in playing the game of Bridge. She became extremely proficient at Bridge, winning Masters Points in game play around the world. Yoshie also enjoyed her membership in and was very active in Capital City Kiwanis Club. When at home, Yoshie loved to work in her garden, producing impressive flowers and vegetables. She had a magical skill with Orchids and often returned to glory near-dead plants given to her by friends. David and Yoshie loved the McCall area and spent many a wonderful day in the cabin they built on property she and Alan had purchased many years earlier.

Yoshie was predeceased by her parents, Keijiro and Chiyo Kawamoto, and two of her brothers, Kaoru Kawamoto and Masaki Kawamoto. She is survived her husband David L. Nordling, by stepchildren Alan Cameron (Janet) and Timothy Cameron of Boise, Colin Cameron (Lori) of Okeechobee, FL, Douglas Cameron (Lottie) of Byron, GA, and David Cameron of Los Angeles, CA, brother Shozo Kawamoto of Hiroshima, Japan, sister Kyoko Tanaka of Boise, nieces Lana Tanaka Shuff (Tom), of Denver, Tammy Tanaka Byrne and Gayla Tanaka Bollinger, of Boise, and numerous grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to Yoshie's caregivers during her final weeks. At Yoshie's request, no services will be held.



