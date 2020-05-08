|
Thacker Alma
(née Draper) 9th May 1928 - 30th April 2020.
In loving memory of Alma Thacker who passed away peacefully in hospital on 30th April 2020.
Alma was a loving mother and grandmother. She had many friends and will be greatly missed by all.
Due to the social distancing requirements, only immediate family will be able to attend the funeral. If you would like to make a donation instead of flowers you can do this via the Macmillan website.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on May 8, 2020