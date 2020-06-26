Home

Agent Anne Passed away peacefully in
the care of Royal Derby Hospital
on 11th June 2020, aged 81.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Anne will be sadly missed by all
that knew and loved her.
The funeral service will take place
at Markeaton Crematorium on
Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 3pm.
Due to the current guidelines we
kindly ask close family to attend only.
For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare,
57 Lower Stanton Road,
Ilkeston DE7 4LR
Telephone : 01159 327 687.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on June 26, 2020
