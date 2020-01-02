Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1A Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713921
Anne Slater

Anne Slater Notice
SLATER Anne B Passed away at home on
15th December 2019, aged 62 years.
Loving wife of Paul, loving mum
of Andrew and Matthew and
daughter in law Becky,
and a dear gran of nine.
Funeral service and cremation will
take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January 2020
at 11.00am. Floral tributes or further enquiries to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020
