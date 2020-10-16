|
|
|
Hatton David Passed away peacefully
1st October 2020, aged 88 years.
Peace after a long struggle.
Devoted husband of Mary,
brother-in-law of Alison and Geoff, uncle of Tracey.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Monday 19th October at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of David for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be given by retiring collection or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2020