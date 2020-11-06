|
Feakes née Kent
Deana Of Ilkeston
Passed away suddenly but
peacefully with Husband Alan
at her side at home
on 27th October 2020,
aged 60 years.
Leaves behind loving Husband Alan,
Mother Pat, Father George,
Sisters Mandy and Claire
and Brother Richard.
The funeral service will be held on
Thursday 12th November at
Bramcote Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to Ilkeston Hospital Shipley Dialysis Unit.
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Holbrook Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire DE75 7AY
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2020