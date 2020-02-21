|
|
|
Bainbridge Dora Of Awsworth.
Passed away peacefully on 4th February 2020,
aged 94 years.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and remain in
their hearts and thoughts always.
The funeral service and interment will be held at St Peter's Church, Awsworth on Tuesday 25th February
at 12:30pm. (All welcome)
Flowers are welcome or donations in lieu for British Heart Foundation.
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire. DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020