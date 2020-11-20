|
|
|
KIRK Edith Wyn Passed away in the Cedars Nursing Home, Ilkeston on Saturday
7th November 2020, aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late Arthur, mother and grandmother. Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Bramcote Crematorium in the Reflection Chapel on Monday
23rd November 2020 at 2.15pm.
Flowers, if desired, may be sent care of
A W Lymn Family Funeral Service
Park House, 1 Park Road
Ilkeston, Derbyshire DE7 5DA,
0115 944 4121 www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020