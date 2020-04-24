|
|
|
Smith Edwin Verdun Known to all
his friends and
family as Danny
26th February 1916 - 14th April 2020
Passed away peacefully in Ward Green
Lodge Residential Care Home, Barnsley
on 14th April 2020, aged 104 years,
with his daughter Elaine by his side.
Danny was a determined man, a
veteran of Dunkirk and the North
Africa campaign, he worked for over
40 years, most of his career, in the
Charnos factory in Ilkeston, retiring as
Hosiery Production Director in 1981.
He was a keen and popular cricketer
who captained the first XI at Shipley
Hall CC. He remained President
of the club until his passing.
Originally from Quorn in Leicestershire,
he lived with his first wife Ivy, in
Cotmanhay and then Sandiacre.
After Ivy's death he remarried and
lived in Chilwell with Betty. He was
predeceased by his son Norman.
He will be greatly missed by his
daughter Elaine and son-in-law Ray,
his grandchildren Ben and Eleanor
their spouses, Janthi and Dominic,
and his great grandchildren, Phoebe,
Alice, Neve and Edwin, stepson Adrian
and his wife Rose, and everyone
who knew and loved him.
Because of the unprecedented
restrictions resulting from Covid-19
there will be a private cremation,
to be followed in due course by a
celebration of his life, details of which
will be notified through the press
when it is permitted to do so.
Please contact by email
[email protected]
Published in Ilkeston Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020